    Monaco signs Stevan Jovetic for four seasons

    Paris, Aug 30 (IANS) French defending champion Monaco announced the acquisition of striker Stevan Jovetic from Inter Milan.

    The 27-year-old Montenegrin is set to reinforce Monaco's attack following the departure of Valere Germain to fellow Ligue 1 side Marseilles, reports Efe.

    Jovetic, who signed a four-year contract, on Tuesday said that the level of the players and Monaco's performance in the UEFA Champions League, where they reached the semi-finals last season while winning the Ligue 1 title, convinced him to join the club.

    While Monaco did not disclose the size of the transfer fee, French media suggest that Inter Milan will receive 11 million euros ($13.2 million).

    Jovetic has shown steady improvement playing in major competitions and brings experience at the highest level, Monaco president Vadim Vasilyev said.

    The Montenegro national team skipper made his debut as a professional with Partizan in 2006, before going to play for Fiorentina, Manchester City and Inter Milan.

    He won a Premier League title and EFL Cup with City in 2014 as well as a cup crown and league championship with Partizan in 2008.

