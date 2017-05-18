Monaco secure first Ligue 1 title in 17 years

Paris, May 18 (IANS) AS Monaco secured their first Ligue 1 title since 2000 with a 2-0 home win against Saint-Etienne in a rescheduled match.

Monaco have virtually won the french top division football championship ahead of the rescheduled 31st round of matches, as they led defending champions Paris Saint-Germain, who had one game remaining, by three points with a far superior goal difference, and a draw with eighth-ranked Saint-Etienne would earn them a tight grip on the trophy, reports Xinhua news agency.

Monaco took the lead during Wednesday night's game through the 18-year-old sensation Kylian Mbappe, who collected Radamel Falcao's pass, broke the defence, and rounded goalkeeper Stephane Ruffier to score his 15th league goal of the season.

Substitute forward Valere Germain sealed the victory for Monaco with a shot at target on a counter-attack into stoppage time, also handing Monaco their eighth crown in the French top-flight league.

The league was still haunted by the uncertainty of relegation as Dijon, Caen, Lorient, Bastia and Nancy were involved in a battle to avoid being the last two teams after Saturday's finale.

--IANS

ajb/bg