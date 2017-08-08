Monaco rope in Algerian winger Ghezzal

Monaco, Aug 8 (IANS) French football champions AS Monaco announced the acquisition of Algerian winger Rachid Ghezzal on a four-year contract from fellow Ligue 1 side Lyon.

Monaco's vice president Vadim Vasilyev on Monday said in a statement that Ghezzal is a talented player with solid experience in both Ligue 1 and European competitions, reports Efe.

Ghezzal, 25, made his professional debut at Lyon in 2012 and went on to play 119 matches for the team, helping them to win a French Super Cup.

Ghezzal said he is keen to play at the highest level with his new club.

He said he needed a new challenge after his stint at Lyon and that he was looking forward to joining his new teammates.

--IANS

pur/bg