Monaco left-back Jorge called up for Brazil World Cup qualifiers

Rio de Janeiro, Sep 29 (IANS) Monaco left-back Jorge has been called up for Brazil national team's World Cup qualifiers against Bolivia and Chile, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said.

The 21-year-old former Flamengo player replaces Atletico Madrid's Filipe Luis, who suffered a torn hamstring during the Spanish club's 1-2 defeat to Chelsea in the Champions League on Wednesday, reports Xinhua news agency.

"It's the type of injury that requires at least 15 days to recover from," Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said in a CBF statement. "For that reason we have decided to release him from the squad and we will follow his recuperation from a distance."

Jorge, capped just once before for his country, is Brazil's third-choice left-back behind Luis and Real Madrid's Marcelo. The latter was also ruled out of the matches because of a leg injury.

Brazil lead South America's CONMEBOL standings with 37 points from 16 matches and are already guaranteed of a place in Russia next year.

The five-time World Cup winners will play Bolivia in La Paz on October 5 before hosting Chile in their final qualifier in Sao Paulo five days later.

