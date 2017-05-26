AS Monaco's Ligue 1 triumph justifies all the hype around Leonardo Jardim's sensible stewardship

Monaco's recent success in the Ligue 1 and Champions League is down to Leonardo Jardim and the vibrant brand of football they promote.

French football was in for a ride when the most successful club in France for the last five years failed to lift the elusive Ligue 1 title. Paris Saint-Germain found themselves outclassed, outsmarted and outmaneuvered by AS Monaco's free-flowing brand of football. The Ligue 1 title moved from Parc de Princes to a small principality, Stade Louis II, in Monaco as Leonardo Jardim's men were crowned French league champions for the first time since the turn of the millennium.

What left the football world in awe of Monaco was the way the tiny independent city-state kept the big guns absolutely quiet. This was enough to prove that the Ligue 1 is no longer a one-horse race. However, the story might remind us of Football Manager, if only one remembers how delightful the journey is.

Young guns over big bucks

After spending nearly ¬140 million in 2014, Monaco's trajectory had taken a massive downturn as the Ligue 1 side were forced to opt for a younger bunch that could make Jardim's team more than just a 'feeder club' and help them challenge for the title.

Furthermore, what surprised Monaco the most was the vice president and CEO Vadim Vasilyev's decision to oppose the trend of spending big despite splurging so much on players earlier. Although, the Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules had also played a massive role in the club's sudden change of plans. A new bunch of players joined the squad earlier this season,

Much can be said about the successful La Turbie " Monaco's own academy " led by director Bertrand Reuzeau, who never misses an opportunity to make sure that the club will always promote youth over anybody else.

And if one remembers Monaco's successful youth policy, producing players like Thierry Henry, David Trezeguet, and Emmanuel Petit, World Cup winners in 1998, it is fair to say that the new boys have given a gleam of hope again. Although, the new squad boasts of a proper blend of youth and experience, Monaco have done enough to bring back the oomph among the fans with Radamel Falcao, Joao Moutinho and Jeremy Toulalan maintaining the balance.

"Leonardo Jardim knows that he has a number of talented players, gifted players from the academy. Monaco have been at the top in the French championship for many years and now they have regained their pride and their confidence where these kids who are 18-19 with some help from experienced Falcao," former Monaco and French midfielder Christian Karambeu told Firstpost.

But why did Monaco make the headlines for being the most exciting young team in Europe? Of the four Champions League semi-finalists, the average age of Monaco's outfield players in the last round was just 23.9 years compared to the much higher average ages of the Juventus, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid starting elevens.

"Monaco are surrounded by young players and it all goes down to its disciplined academy. They don't want to buy talent anymore," points out former Monaco defender Rabiu Afolabi.

If plan A fails, turn to plan B

After securing promotion in 2012, Monaco successfully roped the services of players like James Rodriguez, JoÃ£o Moutinho, Radamel Falcao, Emmanuel Riviere, Geoffrey Kondogbia and Ricardo Carvalho to form their own 'Galacticos' and challenge for the premiership. Did they win the league then? No, they didn't. From the 2013 to 2016 season, Monaco saw themselves hanging at second and third position whilst rivals PSG enjoyed four successive league titles. However, Monaco's planning slowly started to fade away, owing to an unstable family dispute. If reports are to be believed, in May 2014 club owner Dmitry Yevgenyevich Rybolovlev was ordered to pay a humongous $4.5 billion to his former wife. This, in return, turned out to be the most expensive divorce in history and that forced the club to sell a few players. One could argue that Michel Platini's enforcement of FFP obliged Monaco's billionaire Russian owner to find a solution to survive in the top division in France.

'There were two possible roads. The first was to spend big, that's what we did at the beginning. The second, now, is to build a project for the long haul. Yes, it takes longer, it is less glorious, we will be talked about less in the press, people will be worried, there are no longer stars and there is less glamour, but we believe in it," said Monaco's CEO Vadim Vasilyev in September 2015.

