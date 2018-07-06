Momentary lapses cost us the match: India U-16 Coach

New Delhi, July 6 (IANS) India Under-16 football team coach Bibiano Fernandes feels that momentary lapses cost his team the match against a powerful Thailand side in the second match of the four-nation Hua Shan Cup CFA International youth meet in Wei Nan, China.

"The target as always was to win the game and we had the match tied 1-1 till the 87th minute. But momentary lapses cost us thereafter, and we conceded two in the last three minutes," Bibiano told www.the-aiff.com.

"In fact, we started on the front foot and created some chances but Thailand defended well and got their breaks," the coach added.

In the game on Thursday where India had their moments and raided the Thai citadel without break, it was Thailand who had taken the lead in the 41st minute.

The Indian colts pulled one back through Vikram Pratap Singh in the 48th minute but Thailand managed to sneak in the win in the dying minutes.

"There were moments of lapse of concentration. We are working hard to cut down on such lapses. The beauty of these exposure tours organised by AIFF with SAI is that you get to know your shortcomings allowing you be stronger for the future challenges," Bibiano expressed.

Lauding the "fighting spirit" shown by his boys, Bibiano added: "The highlight of the game was the fighting spirit shown by the boys. To come back from a goal down and showing the hunger to go for the win rather than just playing for a draw was commendable."

"It is very important for us to play tough opponents because they help us understand and analyse where we stand as a team and gives a learning experience to focus on things to improve on."

The Indian U-16 boys will next play DPR Korea on Saturday.

--IANS

kk/vm