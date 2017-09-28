New mom Serena can fix everything: Li Na

Johannesburg [South Africa], Sept 28 (ANI): Chinese great Li Na has backed former world one and new mom Serena Williams to make a quick fire return to the tennis court.

She, however, insisted that there was no other way that the American tennis star could have rushed her comeback.

Last month, Serena had revealed that she has set an `outrageous` goal for making a comeback at the Australian Open in January, something which will push her Grand Slam total to an all-time record-tying 24 titles.

Li, who bid adieu to the sport two months before announcing her pregnancy in 2014, said that unlike Serena, she would have never been able to leave her own young daughter.

Reflecting on the challenge of being a tennis-playing parent, Li further pointed out that she had probably only hit a tennis ball 10 times since quitting the sport and becoming a mother.

"Serena can fix everything. But if I think about myself, I couldn't do that. With a baby so young, I couldn't leave them," Sport24 quoted Li as saying.

Earlier, Serena's friend and Danish tennis player Caroline Wozniacki had revealed that the American tennis star remains absolutely focused on her return as she is constantly keeping an eye on the sport she has dominated for so many years.

Serena' baby girl, Alexis Olympia Ohanian, arrived on September 1 at St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, weighing in at 6 lbs., 13 oz.(ANI)