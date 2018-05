In her first ever magazine interview, Janhvi Kapoor has revealed as to why her mom Sridevi never wanted her to enter the film industry. Janhvi, who turned cover girl for Vogue India's June issue, was interviewed by filmmaker and mentor Karan Johar who is launching her in Bollywood with 'Dhadak'. The 21-year-old told KJo that Sridevi thought she wasn't thick-skinned enough to survive in movies.