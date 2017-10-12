Mohun Bagan threaten to pull out of Bengal football body

Kolkata, Oct 12 (IANS) City football giants Mohun Bagan on Thursday threatened to "de-affiliate" themselves from the Indian Football Association (IFA), West Bengal's parent body for the sport, due to "partial treatment" during the tie against arch-rivals East Bengal in the Calcutta Football League (CFL).

The green and maroon brigade, in an executive committee meeting held at the club premises here, formed a five-member core committee to "discuss and decide the future course of action, which may also include de-affiliation from the Indian Football Association (WB) and seeking affiliation from any other State Association".

Club officials Anjan Mitra, Srinjoy Bose, Debasis Dutta, Satyajit Chatterjee and Swapan Banerjee will be the members of the committee, a statement said.

"I hope they don't do something like this. It's their decision and I would not like to comment further," IFA secretary Utpal Ganguli told IANS.

East Bengal bagged a record eighth CFL crown riding a 1-1 draw against Mohun Bagan in a virtual knockout clash between the two traditional foes. Mohun Bagan needed to win as East Bengal were ahead on goal difference but a controversial penalty decision handed the red and gold brigade a goal.

Since then, Mohun Bagan have been complaining about "partial treatment" from the IFA.

Meanwhile, among other decisions, Mohun Bagan will participate in the next edition of the Durand Cup to be held here.

Sohini Mitra Chaubey was also elected as one of the directors of the Mohun Bagan club to handle the football affairs.

