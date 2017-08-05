Mohun Bagan rope in Australian midfielder Diogo Ferreira

Kolkata, Aug 5 (IANS) City football giants Mohun Bagan on Saturday roped in Australian defensive midfielder Diogo Ferreira for the upcoming season, the club said in a statement.

"The player will land in Kolkata for medical test and upon successful completion will sign a professional contract," the statement read.

Ferreira has represented Australia in the U-23 category.

The 27-year old has played in the A-League (Australian League) from 2010 to 2016.

Currently he is playing in Malaysian Super Liga for Penang FC.

Meanwhile, Surchandra Singh and Souvik Das also joned Bagan ranks from Churchill Brothers and Minerva Punjab FC respectively.

The club also parted ways with midfielder Denson Devadas owing to the former United SC player not fiting in coach Sankarlal Chakraborty's plans for the upcoming Calcutta Football League (CFL) season.

