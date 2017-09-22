Mohun Bagan hail youth star's U-17 selection

Kolkata, Sep 22 (IANS) Former I-League champions Mohun Bagan have hailed Rahim Ali after the young forward was selected in the India U-17 squad for next month's FIFA U-17 World Cup.

"With immense pleasure we would like to inform you that Rahim Ali, a promising forward of our youth system, has been selected in the final squad of the U-17 Indian Football Team which will participate in the upcoming FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017," the Kolkata giants said in a statement on Friday.

The club pointed out that Ali will become a part of Indian football history once the tournament starts on October 6 as he will be a member of the very first Indian squad to take part in a World Cup.

"This will be the first ever Indian squad to participate in a FIFA World Cup. Rahim has been selected by our youth coaches in the year 2013-14. He was part of the Nursery League team in the year 2014-15.

"He has been spotted by the AIFF Scout in the year 2015 and since then he is part of the AIFF Elite Academy," the statement said.

"We are feeling a great sense of pride and satisfaction to see Rahim in the National Team jersey. We wish him success in the upcoming FIFA U-17 World Cup," it added.

The U-17 World Cup, which will start with simultaneous Group A matches at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi and the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, will conclude on October 28.

