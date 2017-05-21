Mohun Bagan to take Bengaluru FC in Federation Cup final

Cuttack (Odisha) [India], May 21 (ANI): Mohun Bagan will take on JSW Bengaluru FC in the finals of the Hero Federation Cup football tournament here on Sunday.

Sunday's final will be the seventh time both sides will be facing each other this season.

The last match between the two sides ended in a 1-1 draw and a sharing of points.

JSW Bengaluru FC entered the finals of the tournament after defeating Aizawl FC 1-0. On the other hand, Mohun Bagan registered an easy 2-0 win over East Bengal to qualify for their second consecutive Hero Federation Cup final.

Bagan will go into the match knowing that they players who are currently in scintillating form, including stalwarts Sony Norde, Katsumi Yusa, Balwant Singh and Darryl Duffy.

The side has a reputation for always being in attack mode, while JSW Bengaluru FC has prowess in defence.

JSW Bengaluru FC unfortunately will not have their talismanic skipper Sunil Chhetri and midfielder Cameron Watson playing in today's final.

Mohan Bagan head coach Sanjoy Sen said his team would be aiming to win the final and the trophy, adding that all of his players are fit. (ANI)