Mohit to celebrate 30th birthday in Dubai

Dubai, Jan 7 (IANS) Actor Mohit Madaan has taken a break from shooting for his upcoming film "Ishq Tera" and flew to Dubai to celebrate his birthday with family.

"Today (Sunday) is my birthday. I turned 30. I am going to be celebrate it with my family. I am in Dubai to make my day a special one. I took a break from shooting to surprise my parents and other family members," Mohit said in a statement to IANS.

"I also have friends here. My family thought that I won't be able to come home for my birthday, so they are really happy now," he added.

Mohit will soon return to India and resume shooting in Mumbai with actress Hrishita Bhatt.

"Ishq Tera", which is being directed by JoJo D'Souza, will release later this year.

--IANS

nn/ksk