Mohinder Amarnath, Balwinder Sandhu train team '83'

Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) Former India cricketers Mohinder Amarnath and Balwinder Singh Sandhu have come on board to lend their support to the team of upcoming Hindi film "'83", which will bring alive on the big screen the story of India's 1983 Cricket World Cup victory.

The film, directed by Kabir Khan, is presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Madhu Mantena and Vishnu Induri.

"Ain't no mountain high enough when you have Mohinder 'Jimmy' Amarnath and Balwinder Singh Sandhu by your side! #Relive83," read a post from Reliance Entertainment's official Twitter handle.

Accompanying the post was a picture of the two cricket veterans surrounded by the actors playing the 1983 cricket World Cup team on the screen.

While Saqib Saleem will play Amarnath, Punjabi star Ammy Virk will be seen as fast bowler Sandhu.

Saqib, who turned a year older on Monday, has been learning the tricks of the game from Amarnath.

"Here's wishing the actor, who has a knack of getting into the skin of his characters, a very happy birthday! Watch him slay the role of the 'comeback king' Mohinder Amarnath in '83'," read another post by Reliance Entertainment, along with a picture of Saqib trying to get the spin right.

The film's lead star Ranveer Singh, who will essay Kapil Dev, was super excited to have Amarnath during the film's team's practice sessions in Dharamsala.

"JIMMY!!! It's the one and only, champion of champions Mohinder Amarnath," Ranveer shared with a photograph in which he is seen hugging the former cricketer.

The film's team will head to London next month for the shooting.

