Mohania (SC) Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date

Bihar, October 20: Mohania (SC) Vidhan Sabha seat is located in Kaimur (Bhabua) district of Bihar and comes under the Sasaram (SC) Lok Sabha constituency. In 2015, this constituency was won by the Bharatiya Janta Party. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 will take place in three phases: October 28, November 3 and November 7 for its 243 assembly seats. The results will be declared on November 10.

As per the estimates of 2011 census, out of total 3,90,326 population, 98.28 percent is rural and 1.72 percent is urban population. In 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, the total percentage of voters in Mohania (SC) Assembly Constituency was recorded as 43.00 percent. Bankipur Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

In 2015, Niranjan Ram of Bharatiya Janta Party won the seat by defeating Sanjay Kumar from Indian National Congress with a margin of 7581 votes. Niranjan Ram polled 43.32 percent votes, while Sanjay Kumar polled 37.93 percent votes in the 2015 Bihar elections.

The candidates fighting for this seat in 2020 polls are Rajesh Kumar Ram from Nationalist Congress Party, Anil Kumar from Akhil Bhartiya Apna Dal, Niranjan Ram from BJP party among other contesting candidates.

According to the IANS-C Voter opinion poll, the ruling JD(U)-BJP combine or the NDA will return to power in Bihar. In 2015, Nitish Kumar became the chief minister forming an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party.