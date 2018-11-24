Mohan Bhagwat highlights role of Indian education in making India world leader

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat inaugurated the Patanjali Gurukulam at Patanjali Yogpeeth in Uttarkhand's Haridwar on Saturday. Speaking at the inauguration, Mohan Bhagwat said, "If we have to make India a world leader, we have to prepare Indians by teaching them the Indian education. The values which concretise the dignity of India, even in context of Ram Temple, is that the Indian education is part of these structures."Patanjali believes Gurukul educational model will bring the resurgence of Vedic Culture.