Mohan Bhagwat attends 'Saptasindhu Mahotsav', says Kashmir problem is a national issue

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday attended the inauguration of the 'Saptasindhu Mahotsav', organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Studies Centre (JKSC) in Nagpur. Speaking at the event, Bhagwat said the Kashmir problem should not just be confined to Kashmir alone, but should be viewed as an all India problem and therefore we should all come together to find a solution to the Kashmir problem. He also chose to dispel the "misplaced" notions regarding RSS's views on Kashmir.