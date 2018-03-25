Mohammed Shami injured in road accident

Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami was injured in a road accident on Sunday morning. The incident happened at about 530 am, when Shami was travelling from Dehradun to Delhi. A truck hit Shami's car from behind. The cricketer hurt his head and sustained some injuries. On Thursday, Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Anti-Corruption Unit gave a clean chit to Shami after his estranged wife in a slew of charges also accused him of match-fixing. Following the clean chit, the pacer was included in Grade B of the board's annual retainer contracts.