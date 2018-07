Indian cricketer Mohammed Kaif has on Friday officially retired from all forms of cricket. He began his two-decade-long first-class career in 1997-98. In an international career that spanned six years (2000-2006), he played in 13 Tests and 125 One Day Internationals. He played his last international game for India around 12 years ago, during the South Africa tour in 2006. He even captained India's U-19 team in their first-ever World Cup win in 2000.