Mohammad Kaif breaks his silence, hits back at Pakistanis over ICJ verdict troll

After the verdict of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), India is busy celebrating the verdict which put a stay on the death penalty of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav. Cricketer Mohammad Kaif joined in and shared his happiness on Twitter and tweeted "Congratulations India. Thanks to the International Court of Justice, justice has prevailed. #KulbhushanJadhav". Kaif further said "Proud to be an Indian, that should be the motto in life". However, trolls were quick to attack the Indian cricketers as mostly Pakistani netizens began name calling and trolling the cricketers. People went as low as asking Mohammad Kaif to remove Mohammad from his name and questioned his loyalty to Islam.