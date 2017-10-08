Mohammad Amir Ruled Out of Pakistan’s ODI Series Against Sri Lanka

New Delhi: Fast bowler Mohammad Amir has been ruled out of the upcoming five-match One-Day International (ODI) series Sri Lanka following a shin injury. The pacer sustained a stress injury on his right shin, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement.

Amir was taken for an MRI scan after limping off the field during the second day’s play in the second and final Test against Sri Lanka in Dubai, reports Cricbuzz.

The fast bowler had hurt his right shin during the opening day’s play and returned to the dressing room for treatment. He bowled two overs on Day 2 but left the field again feeling uncomfortable, before being taken to the hospital.

“The fast bowler has been advised two to three weeks rest after he underwent an MRI scan today following complains of pain in his right shin,” read PCB’s statement.

“Amir will not bowl in the ongoing Test match at the Dubai Cricket Stadium but would be available to bat.”

Amir’s replacement in the ODI squad will be announced in due course.