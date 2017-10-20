Mohammad Amir Responds To Virat Kohli’s Praise By Calling Him The Best in The World

Kohli, in a chat with ace Indian actor Aamir Khan, had said that the left-arm Pakistani quick is the outstanding bowler he has faced in his career.

New Delhi: Mohammad Amir has responded to Virat Kohli’s praise of calling him the outstanding bowler by saying that the Indian captain is the best in the world. Kohli and Amir have been fierce rivals on field, albeit only in limited-overs cricket since India and Pakistan only play in ICC tournaments, but have been gracious to accept each other’s standout ability.

Amir was quoted to be saying by Wisden India, “The world knows Kohli is the best. You have to give your best against him. If you give him a chance he takes away the game, like he did in the Dhaka Asia Cup game. So I have to focus and do my best to target him. He has the best strike rate and average while chasing so he is also the biggest challenge for bowlers around the world.”

He further said, “You become a better bowler when you bowl well against a batsman like Kohli. It is a great gesture on his part to praise someone and I am floored at his praise of my bowling. The way he presented me with the bat in Kolkata is an ever green memory for me.”