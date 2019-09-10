Mohajir leader Arif Aajakia trains guns at Pak Minister for criticizing Chandrayaan 2

While speaking about the atrocities committed by Pakistan Army in Mohajir leader Arif Aajakia said, "Chandrayaan 2 is India's landmark mission. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is saying that they appreciate India took that journey. They are saying it is a huge achievement. Only those who try can fail. Fawad Chaudhry, Sheikh Rashid what are you doing?" "You are fooling people. You are taking out rallies. Is that your job?" "Fawad Chaudhry you are Minister for Science. Come out of rickshaws and bicycles. Think about future of this country," he added. "In the age when there is metro everywhere you are in rickshaws. This is your standard!" Arif Aajakia further slammed Pakistan Minister.