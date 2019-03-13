At Modi's behest, B-Town celebs urge people to vote

Mumbai, March 13 (IANS) Bollywood actors such as Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar and Ayushmann Khurrana, on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's behest, have urged people to cast their vote in the upcoming Lok Sabha Election 2019.

Indirectly quoting films like Ayushmann's "Dum Laga Ke Haisha" and Akshay's "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha", Modi had on Tuesday tweeted: "Dear Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana, The power of a vote is immense and we all need to improve awareness on its importance. Thoda 'Dum Lagaiye' aur voting ko 'Ek Superhit Katha' banaiye."

Akshay replied, saying: "True hallmark of a democracy lies in people's participation in the electoral process. Voting has to be a superhit prem katha between our nation and its voters."

Ayushmann wrote: "Honourable PM Narendra Modiji, as aware citizens and opinion leaders it is the duty of every public figure to spread this awareness. We need to vote in maximum numbers and restore faith in the world's largest democracy. Jai Hind."

On behalf of the film fraternity, filmmaker Karan Johar said: "We are dedicated to the cause of creating high voter awareness and will make sure every endeavour is made to communicate the power of voting for a solid and democratic India! Jai Hind!"

Actor Ranveer Singh said: "We must all be responsible young citizens of our great democracy and exercise our right to vote. Desh ke naujawaan..Vote karneka waqt aa gaya hai (The youth of the nation, it's time to vote)."

Actor Vicky Kaushal said: "Absolutely sir. Every vote is a building block for democracy. Let us celebrate the world's largest democracy by making sure that each one of us goes out and votes."

Earlier this week, actor Rajkummar Rao had also tweeted a video in which he said that people can change the shape of the future by choosing the right people by voting.

"Voting gives us the power to choose who is going to run the country. There is no point complaining because it is us who have chosen them. Voting day is the only day when we are the most powerful. We can change the shape of our future by choosing the right people," he added.

The Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

--IANS

dc/rb/vd