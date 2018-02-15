Modi's Arunachal visit irks China

Beijing, Feb 15 (IANS) China on Thursday expressed its firm opposition to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Arunachal Pradesh, which Beijing claims as its own, and said the Indian side should not take any action that could complicate the boundary issue.

"China's position on the China-India boundary question is consistent and clear-cut," said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang in response to Modi's day-long visit to the Indian state.

"The Chinese government has never recognized the so-called Arunachal Pradesh and is firmly opposed to the Indian leader's visit to the disputed area," Geng said. "We will lodge stern representations with the Indian side."

The spokesperson said China and India had reached important consensus on properly managing disputes and the two sides were working to resolve the territorial disputes through negotiation and consultation, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The Chinese side urges the Indian side to honour its commitment and abide by the relevant consensus and refrain from taking any action that may complicate the boundary question," Geng said.

He urged India to cherish the momentum of improvements in bilateral relations and create enabling conditions for the boundary talks and the development of bilateral relations.

China voices anger whenever an Indian minister or foreign dignitary visits Arunachal Pradesh.

Last year, ties between New Delhi and Beijing took a hit when Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama visited Arunachal Pradesh.

