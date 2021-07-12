Modicare Limited Strengthens its Health and Wellness Portfolio; Launches Immunity Boosting Chyawanprash Under its Brand Well

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Modicare Limited, one of India’s leading direct selling companies, strengthens its presence in the health & wellness space with the launch of the immunity boosting Chyawanprash under its popular ‘Well’ brand. This launch comes close on the heels of the company’s 25th year anniversary, fortifying its illustrious journey and the promise of providing relevant products at the right price.

The Chyawanprash is developed under Well brand’s new ‘Sci-Vedic’ range that brings together the best of Ayurveda and Modern Science. It is packed with the goodness of more than 40 essential herbs such as Chandan, Amla, and Ashwagandha that helps boost immunity. A powerful antioxidant, Well Chyawanprash not only help to strengthen and stimulate immune system, but also supports healthy respiratory system, improves memory, aids in blood purification, besides effectively fighting against common diseases to support overall wellbeing. With demand for health and wellness products witnessing an upward trend amidst the COVID times, this launch is a strong step in fortifying Modicare Limited’s position in the wellness space that has been witnessing rapid growth.

Announcing the launch, Mr. Samir Modi, Founder and Managing Director, Modicare Limited said, “Triggered by the onslaught of COVID, health and wellness have assumed massive significance and boosting immunity products have become a compelling need today. With our unwavering commitment to innovate and bring in new products that make a difference, we have leveraged the age-old traditional wisdom of Ayurveda and merged it with modern science, to introduce products under the ‘Sci-Vedic’ range. Given the overwhelming interest in immunity building category, Well Chyawanprash is a natural progression as we look at further consolidating our sectoral leadership.” With wellness being a key category, Modicare has been continuously leveraging innovation and technology to provide world-class products to its customers. With an enhanced focus on immunity building, Modicare’s ‘Well’ brand has witnessed an upsurge in demand and today accounts for 29% of the total Modicare business. In fact, the brand has grown by over 40% in 2020-21. In addition to the recently launched Chyawanprash, the brand offers a multitude of products under its Sci-Vedic range such as Well Turmeric, Well Amla, Well Tulsi, Well Aloe Vera, Well Ashwagandha, and many more, designed to cater to the needs of individuals as per their requirements.

WellChyawanprash is available at a price of MRP Rs. 215/- for 500g and can be purchased across the country through Modicare direct sellers.

About Modicare Modicare is one of India’s leading Direct Selling Companies and the pioneer of Direct Selling industry in India. This year is even more special as Modicare celebrates its 25th Anniversary. Modicare has also been ranked 5th among India’s 50 Great Mid-size Workplaces by Great Place to Work® Institute for second consecutive year.

Today, the company has over 50 Lakh Direct Sellers and 2,50,000+ new Direct Sellers joining each month. Modicare offers over 300 products, 700+ SKUs across 13 categories - Personal Care, Wellness, Skin Care, Colour Cosmetics, Food & Beverage, Homecare, Auto Care, Laundry Care, Technology, Jewellery, Watches, Divine, and Agriculture. It has a national presence through its 10000+ Distribution Points and over 50 ModicareCentres.

For more information, please visit www.modicare.com.

