Modicare launches 11 new products

New Delhi, March 11 (IANS) Direct selling company Modicare on Monday launched 11 new products in various segments, including food, skin and personal care, the company said.

The products launched were in the price range of Rs 31 to Rs 1,699, it said.

"Modicare Limited expanded its food, personal, skin and baby care products range today with the launch of 11 new products, adding to the vast portfolio of 250 Modicare products that spans across 10 categories, such as personal care, wellness, skin care, colour cosmetics and food and beverages," it said.

on the company's market share in India, Samir Modi, founder and Managing Director at Modicare, said currently the company ranked second in India and by the end of the 2019-20, it would be at par with Amway, the market leader.

On expansion plans, he said the company has registered in England and in the coming fiscal it is likely to enter Bangladesh among other South Asian countries.

