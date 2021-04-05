Modicare Celebrates #25SaalBemisaal of Enabling Indians to Fulfil their Dreams

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Modicare Limited, India’s first Direct Selling Company, marks a significant milestone in its strong legacy of transforming lives and giving Azadi as it completes 25 successful years in the industry. The journey of Modicare started in 1996 with a vision to provide ‘Azadi’ to every Indian by enabling them to fulfil their dreams. Today with a strong legacy of #25SaalBemisaal, Modicare has emerged as India’s Leading Direct Selling Company and is changing lives of millions across the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Samir Modi, Founder and Managing Director, Modicare Limited said: “I have dedicated my life towards carrying forward the legacy of my grandfather, Rai Bahadur Gujar Mal Modi and my father Mr. KK Modi. Modicare was established in 1996 with the vision of giving Azadi to every Indian. In these 25 glorious years, we as a pioneer in Direct Selling in India, have empowered millions of Indians and helped them realise their dreams. Today, we have over 50 Lakh direct sellers and have grown 15x in the last 5 years. However, this is just the beginning and we have already put into motion our plans for the next decade. In addition to spearheading a digital revolution in the direct selling industry in India, we are also planning our next big leap – our foray into international markets. We will be targeting markets such as the UK, EU, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East, and taking Modicare’s legacy of empowering people to the world.” Speaking on the occasion Mr. Rahul Shanker, Chief Operating Officer, Modicare Limited said, “Today we have 300 exceptional products, 700+ SKUs across 14 categories, pan India presence with 10,000+ distribution points and over 2.5 lakh new direct sellers are joining us every month. The ongoing Pandemic has brought out the best in us with almost 500 Cr. increase in gross sales during this Silver Jubilee Year.” To commemorate the 25th Anniversary, Modicare has also unveiled a new logo that celebrates the brand’s vision. The logo captures the essence of 25 years of providing Azadi to direct sellers and the best efforts to build an environment of trust and care.

The brand has also launched a special video to celebrate the 25 years of giving ‘Azadi’ to direct sellers across India. The video is packed with moments spanning 25 years and showcases the strong legacy of Modicare from its inception in 1996 and its journey to what it is today.

Building on the 25 year milestone, Modicare will continue to spread extraordinary stories of Azadi of its direct sellers to inspire many others to dream big and take the leap.

About Modicare Modicare is one of India’s leading Direct Selling Companies that pioneered the direct selling revolution in India. Today, the company has over 50 Lakh Direct Sellers and 2,50,000+ new Direct Sellers joining each month. Modicare offers over 300 products, 700+ SKUs across 14 categories - Personal Care, Wellness, Skin Care, Color Cosmetics, Food & Beverage, Homecare, Auto Care, Laundry Care, Technology, Jewellery, Watches, Divine, Consumer Goods and Agriculture. It has a national presence through its 10000+ Distribution Points and over 50 ModicareCentres.

For more information, please visit www.modicare.com.

