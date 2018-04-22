Modi, Xi to meet in China on April 27-28

Beijing, April 22 (IANS) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will have an informal summit meeting in China's central city Wuhan, which diplomats feel may mark a defining moment in the ties between the two Asian giants.

This was announced by India's visiting External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi after their bilateral talks.

The top leaders of the two fastest-growing economies will meet on April 27-28.

"As agreed between the two sides, President Xi and Prime Minister Modi will have an informal summit (meeting) from April 27 to 28 in Wuhan, Hubei province," Wang said.

"We see socialism with Chinese characteristics is entering a new era and India is at a crucial stage of development and revitalisation. It is against this backdrop that President Xi and Prime Minister Modi have decided to hold an informal summit," Wang announced with Sushma Swaraj standing by his side.

Modi is also slated to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation event on June 8-9 in the Chinese city Qingdao and will hold a bilateral meeting with Xi on the sidelines.

