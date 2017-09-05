Modi, Xi meet after BRICS

Xiamen (China), Sep 5 (IANS) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping met on the sidelines of the 9th BRICS Summit here on Tuesday, with Xi calling for "healthy, stable bilateral ties" between the two countries.

In his opening remarks, Modi congratulated Xi for the "very successful" execution of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) Summit.

The two leaders met in the southeastern city of Xiamen after the three-day Summit and the Dialogue of Emerging Market and Developing Countries.

Xi told Modi that "healthy, stable bilateral ties (were) in line with fundamental interests of the two nations", Xinhua news agency reported.

Indian and Chinese troops last month ended a tense stand-off on the Doklam border which began in June and which seriously affected their ties.

Earlier on Tuesday, Modi held a bilateral meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

