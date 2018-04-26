Modi in Wuhan, set for talks with Xi

Wuhan (China), April 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on early Friday arrived in the Chinese city of Wuhan for a two-day informal summit with President Xi Jinping.

The two leaders will have several rounds of talks during the two-day summit.

Modi and Xi will visit the Hubei Provincial Museum and have a one-on-one talk there.

There will also be a meeting of delegations comprising one plus six on each side the same day.

Besides, they will also have a boat ride and walk by the East Lake. The dinner will be at the guest house by the lake.

They are scheduled to have more talks on Saturday.

India and China will look to re-set their strained ties as during the informal Modi-Xi summit.

