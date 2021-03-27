‘Prayed to Maa Kali to Free World of COVID’: Modi in Bangladesh

On the second and final day of his Bangladesh visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple in Ishwaripur on Saturday, 27 March, which also corresponds with the first phase of elections in Bengal and Assam.

Feeling blessed after praying at the Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple. pic.twitter.com/8CzSSXt9PS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 27, 2021

“Today, I got the opportunity to visit this Shaktipeeth to pay obeisance to Maa Kali. I prayed to her to free the human race from COVID-19,” said the PM at the Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple.

On Friday, PM Modi attended an event at the National Martyrs’ Memorial and the National Day programme in Dhaka, commemorating 50 years of the country’s liberation.

Significance of Bangladesh Trip

The PM’s visit is of particular interest to West Bengal as his itinerary also included a trip to Thakurbari in Orakandi, a sacred place for the Matua sect, a sizeable population in both West Bengal and Bangladesh.

The community is said to have influence over 70 Assembly constituencies in the state, spread across the districts of North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Nadia and other smaller pockets of North and South Bengal.

While no official count is available, community leaders put their population at 3 crore, while a state minister of India said there were 1.75 crore Namasudra voters.

Matuas trace their ancestry to Bangladesh and large chunk of the community moved into West Bengal following the Partition and specially after the 2001-02 anti-Hindu pogroms during the Khaleda Zia government.

While Matuas voted with the BJP in 2019, the community soon started expressing their dissent against the party after the CAA was passed, but no talks on citizenship for Matuas surfaced thereafter.

(with inputs from IANS)

