If Modi can visit temple, we can visit mosques: AIMIM chief asks Muslims not to worry about BJP's return to power

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday said Muslims are free to follow their faith and visit mosques and should not be worried about the BJP's return to power, as the Constitution guarantees freedom of religion to every citizen. "If Modi can visit a temple we can visit our mosques, if Modi can go sit in a cave, we Muslims can also proudly say our prayers in mosques. Securing more than 300 seats is not a huge thing, Because India has a living Constitution. The 300 seats (of the BJP) cannot take away our rights," said Owaisi. The AIMIM chief, who was re-elected from Hyderabad for the fourth consecutive term, was addressing a Jalse-e-Youm-ul-Quran on the occasion of Jumat-Ul-Vida (last Friday of Ramzan) at Macca Masjid in Hyderabad on Friday. Earlier on May 26, the Asaduddin Owaisi had lashed out at the Prime Minister for his "minorities made to live in an illusion of fear" statement and said if Modi really cares about minorities then he should ensure that Muslims are not lynched by cow vigilantes.