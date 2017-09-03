Modi reaches China to attend BRICS Summit

Xiamen (China), Sep 3 (IANS) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Sunday to attend the 9th BRICS Summit in the Chinese southeastern city Xiamen. He is set to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the three-day event.

Their meeting will be keenly watched after the resolution of the Doklam border row, which pitted the armies of the two countries against each other for over two months.

China's Assistant Foreign Minister Kong Xuanyu and Chinese Ambassador to India Luo Zhaohui were there to receive Modi, who reached Xiamen on a rainy evening.

Modi arrived at the Wyndham Grand hotel where some 50 locals were present to welcome him.

This will be the second bilateral meeting between the two leaders this year. The last one took place during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit.

They met informally at the G20 Summit in Germany in July amid the Doklam crisis.

Besides, Modi is expected to meet Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Michael Temer of Brazil. Also attending the event will be South African President Jacob Zuma.

The Indian leader will address the BRICS leaders' dialogue with 'BRICS Business Council' meeting.

He will take part in an event of the 'Emerging Markets and Developing Countries' Dialogue' on Tuesday morning.

After the BRICS Summit, Modi will travel to Myanmar.

--IANS

gsh/vd