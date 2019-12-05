Modi put a Finance Minister who has no idea about economics: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on December 05 lambasted at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over country's falling economic growth. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi put a Finance Minister who has no idea about country's economics. He said, "Finance Minister's job is not to tell India what she eats. And the fact of the matter is that she has no idea on what is going on. Basically she is incompetent. UPA believed in putting competent people in charge of the economy."