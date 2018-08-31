Modi promises support in Nepal's development

Kathmandu, Aug 31 (IANS) Underlining the age-old ties between New Delhi and Kathmandu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed satisfaction over the political stability in Nepal and assured it of support in its development.

"Every Indian is happy to see that there is political stability in Nepal. As a result, the country is developing fast. India's good wishes and support will always be with Nepal," said Modi, after inaugurating a Nepal-Bharat Maitri Pashupati Dharamshala here.

He said the Indian economy was touching new heights.

"And I must tell you that our Nepali brothers and sisters have equal stakes in it. When we talk about development, it is part of our traditions to think about neighbours' prosperity as well."

Modi is in Nepal to attend the BIMSTEC summit. It is his second visit to the Himalayan nation this year.

Modi said the newly inaugurated dharamshala would be a symbol of strengthening people-to-people power of both countries.

Pashupatinath, Muktinath and Janakidham not only unite Nepal but they also give strength to the ties with India, he said.

"There is a distance of thousands of kilometres between Kanyakumari and Kathmandu but ballads of Pashupatinath have been echoing there (Kanyakumari) for past 1,500 years," he said.

--IANS

spk/mr