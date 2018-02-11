Modi pays tributes at UAE war memorial

Abu Dhabi, Feb 11 (IANS) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid a wreath at Wahat Al Karama, a war memorial of the UAE's brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

"Inspiring way to begin another hectic day! PM @narendramodi paid tributes to brave soldiers of UAE who made ultimate sacrifice in the service of UAE at Wahat Al Karama, 'Oasis of Dignity!' in Abu Dhabi," Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

After laying the wreath, Modi took a tour of the memorial and put his thoughts on the visitors' book.

Literally meaning "oasis of dignity", Wahat Al Karama comprises 31 massive aluminium-clad tablets, each leaning on the other, symbolising the unity, solidarity and mutual support that bind together the leadership and citizens of the United Arab Emirates with the servicemen and women who protect them.

The long spine at the rear of the memorial is engraved with the Pledge of Allegiance of the UAE Armed Forces and symbolically supports the other panels.

After visiting Palestine earlier on Saturday, Modi arrived here later in the evening on the second leg of his three-nation tour of West Asia and the Gulf.

Following delegation-level talks between Modi and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, India and the UAE signed five agreements on Saturday, including a historic one on energy cooperation that awarded a consortium of Indian oil companies led by ONGC Videsh a 10 per cent interest in Abu Dhabi's offshore Lower Zakum concession.

This is Modi's second visit to the UAE, home to over three million expatriate Indians, after his visit in 2015.

Later on Sunday, he will attend a community event in Dubai during the course of which he will lay the foundation stone of the first Indian temple in Abu Dhabi via video linking.

The Prime Minister will also deliver the keynote address of the Sixth World Government Summit, in which India is the guest of honour country this year.

After completing his engagements in Dubai, Modi will leave for Oman on the third and final leg of his tour.

