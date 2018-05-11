Modi, Oli launch Janakpur-Ayodhya bus link

Janakpur (Nepal), May 11 (IANS) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepali counterpart K.P. Sharma Oli on Friday inaugurated a cross-border bus service linking Janakpur with Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh as part of a "Ramayan Circuit".

Modi, on a two-day visit to the Himalayan nation, began his trip by visiting the Ram Janaki temple. There he performed special "Shodashopachara" prayers with Oli, making him the first Indian Prime Minister to do so.

Modi told Oli that he was extremely honoured "to be received you the way you welcomed me here".

"Mere Bhai, this welcome is an honour to all Indian citizens," Modi said. This is Modi's third visit to Nepal since he became Prime Minister.

Inaugurating the bus service, Modi said: "Ramayan Circuit will help boost tourism. This will act as a foundation for strong people-to-people ties between our two countries."

The circuit is a part of Modi's vision to build a 650-km connectivity project. On his part Oli said that the bus service "would increase people to people connectivity".

Modi then attended a civic reception organised by Mayor Lal Kishor Sah in his honour at the Rangabhumi Maidan. He was felicitated with a garland weighing 121 kg during the event attended by thousands. A key to Janakpur city was also handed over to Modi.

Addressing the large gathering, Modi said: "Ayodhya is incomplete without Janakidham. Similarly, Nepal is incomplete without India and India is incomplete without Nepal. Our ties are religious, based of deep faith and historical and complement to each others."

Modi said Janakpur will be added in the Ramayana Circuit while Lumbini will be included in the Buddhist Circuit.

"Our relations do not have any definition but it is based on language," he said in Maithli. "Our ties are ahead of diplomacy, strategy and politics. It is Devniti... Changes in governments do not matter, our relations remain the same." He later spoke in Nepali language.

Modi also read out a small paragraph of "Ramcharitmanas" to describe the relations between Nepal and India.

"India wants to connect Nepal through connectivity projects like railways, land and waterways. We are also linking Nepal through the gas pipeline... We are also working and developing the cross border transmission line," he said.

Modi also announced Rs 1 billion for the development of Province No 2 and Janakpur area after attending the civic reception. He said that the central and provincial governments of Nepal will select the project and implement it.

Federal government ministers Ishwor Pokharel, Giriraj Mani Pokharel and Matrika Yadav were present at the programme.

After completing his engagements in Janakpur, Modi arrived in Kathmandu where he will be pay a courtesy call on President Bidhya Devi Bhandari and hold talks with Oli.

Modi will also lay the foundation stone of Arun III hydroelectricity project in Sankhuwasabha district in eastern Nepal, undertaken by India's Sutlej Jal Vidyut Nigam, through video conferencing.

--IANS

giri-soni/mr