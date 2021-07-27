Is Modi NDA alliance leader or AIADMK leader? jibes CPI(M) Tamil Nadu secy after OPS, EPS meet PM

CPI-M state secretary K Balakrishnan addressing apress conference in Chennai on Monday. [Photo/ANI]

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 27 (ANI): A day after AIADMK leaders met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, CPI(M) state secretary K Balakrishnan took a dig at them stating that the politicians had visited the national capital only to sort out their internal party differences.

Further taking a jibe at PM Modi, Balakrishnan said that he is not sure whether PM Modi is "an NDA alliance leader or an AIADMK leader."

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here yesterday, Balakrishnan said, "AIADMK-BJP have differences in opinion and now AIADMK leaders have gone to meet PM Modi in Delhi to sort them out. Don't know whether he (Modi) is an AIADMK leader or an alliance leader. This shows how weak has the AIADMK become now."

His remarks came after AIADMK top leaders O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami met Prime Minister on Monday. This is the first time that the two top AIADMK leaders visited Delhi and called on the Prime Minister after losing power in Tamil Nadu in the recent Assembly elections.

Balakrishnan said that the BJP-led Central Government is acting against the people of the country by introducing bills against their will.

He further said that the party is planning to hold protests against the recently introduced Indian Marine Fisheries Bill, 2021. "We are planning a protest in support of fishermen and against the central government on the Marine Fisheries bill," he said.

"The BJP government is acting against people. BJP introduced bills against people's will. We are planning a protest in support of fishermen and against the central government on the Marine Fisheries bill," said Balakrishnan.

He also announced that the CPI-M shall hold a protest against the US sanctions on Cuba outside the American Embassy on July 29.

Accusing the previous AIADMK-led state government of not fulfilling "most" of its election promises, Balakrishnan said that as a political ally, the party shall ask DMK to fulfill the same.

"AIADMK has not fulfilled most of the election promises and we (CPM) as a political ally, will ask DMK to fulfill the election promises," he added. (ANI)