Modi meets Sri Lankan President

Kathmandu, Aug 30 (IANS) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held talks with Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena on the sidelines of the fourth BIMSTEC Summit here.

"Good and positive exchange of views on strengthening development cooperation and other areas of bilateral relationship (between India and Sri Lanka)," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Modi is also scheduled to meet other heads of state and government taking part in the summit.

