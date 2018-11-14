Modi meets PMs of Singapore, Australia, Thailand

Singapore, Nov 14 (IANS) India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Singapore, Australia and Thailand on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit here.

Modi started the day with a meeting with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Describing it as "a very good meeting", the Indian Prime Minister's Office (PMO) tweeted: "Subjects pertaining to India-Singapore relations, particularly trade and people-to-people ties were discussed during the meeting."

Following this, Modi had a meeting with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

"Both leaders had a good discussion on deepening ties in trade and investment, defence and security and other areas of bilateral cooperation," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Later, the Indian Prime Minister met up with his Thai counterpart Prayut Chan-o-cha.

"Issues relating to trade, commerce and connectivity were among the various subjects discussed by the leaders," the PMO said in a separate tweet following the meeting.

