Modi meets Kyrgyzstan PM

Dubai, Feb 11 (IANS) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met his Kyrgyz counterpart Sapar Isakov on the sidelines of the World Government Summit here.

The two leaders shared views on bilateral and regional issues, Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Modi visited Kyrgyzstan in 2015 in what was the first prime ministerial visit from India to that country in 20 years.

India was among the first countries to establish diplomatic ties with Kyrgyzstan when it became independent in 1991 after the Soviet Union broke up.

