Modi meets French President

Paris, June 3 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met newly elected French President Emmanuel Macron for one-on-one talks ahead of delegation-level bilateral discussions here.

Macron, who assumed office on May 14, welcomed Modi with a warm hug at the Elysee Palace.

"A meeting to mark a new warmth and friendship. PM @narendramodi meets new French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay tweeted.

With US President Donald Trump announcing his country's withdrawal from the Paris Agreement on climate change, the climate issue is likely to be a major area of focus in Saturday's talks.

While Macron has strongly criticised Trump's move, Modi said on Friday that India would continue to work for environment protection "Paris or no Paris".

France is also a major partner of India in defence cooperation and the ninth largest investment partner.

Modi arrived here on Friday evening on the final leg of his six-day, four-nation tour of Europe. Prior to France, he visited Germany, Spain and Russia.

