Modi meets Canadian PM, Dutch queen

Davos, Jan 23 (IANS) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held meetings with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum.

According to External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, in his meeting with Trudeau, Modi discussed issues of mutual interest.

"A strategic partnership underpinned by shared values of democracy and pluralism," Kumar tweeted.

The meeting came ahead of Trudeau's weeklong visit to India next month.

In another tweet, Kumar said that Modi and Queen Maxima "discussed steps to further strengthen our bilateral relationship".

Earlier on Tuesday, Modi delivered the keynote speech at the plenary of the World Economic Forum, the first Indian Prime Minister to do so.

