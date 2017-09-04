Modi meets Brazilian President in China

Xiamen (China), Sep 4 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met Brazilian President Michel Temer on the margins of the 9th BRICS Summit here.

"A partnership based on a common global vision & shared democratic values. PM @narendramodi engages with Brazilian President @MichelTemer," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted along with picture of the two leaders.

Bilateral relations between India and Brazil have acquired the dimension of a strategic partnership in the last decade.

Modi and Temer last met at the 2016 BRICS Summit hosted by India in Goa..

Earlier on Monday, Modi held a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Xiamen Summit.

--IANS

ab/rn