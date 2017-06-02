Modi meets Austrian Chancellor

St. Petersburg, June 2 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern on the sidelines of a multilateral business and economic event here.

"Bilateral diplomacy at multilateral forum. PM @narendramodi meets Mr. Christian Kern, Chancellor of Austria on the margins of SPIEF," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Modi attended for the first time the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), an annual business and economic event hosted by the Russian President.

He also attended a collective meeting of Governors of 16 regions of Russia.

During the course of the day, Chairman of Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) Tigran Sargasyan called on Modi in view of India's decision to start discussions with EAEU to have a free trade agreement (FTA).

The Indian Prime Minister arrived here on Wednesday on the third leg of his six-day, four-nation tour of Europe.

From Russia, he will leave for France later on Friday on the fourth and final leg of the tour. Prior to Russia, he visited Germany and Spain.

--IANS

ab/nir