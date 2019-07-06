MODI means Mischievously Orchestrated Defections in India: Surjewala on Karnataka political crisis

While accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of horse trading in Karnataka, Congress party's media in-charge Randeep Surjewala described the meaning of MODI as Mischievously Orchestrated Defections in India after 11 MLAs of Congress and JD(S) submitted their resignations at the Assembly Speaker's office. "A new symbol of horse trading politics has emerged in the country, MODI - Mischievously Orchestrated Defections in India," Surjewala told reporters in Delhi. Eight Congress and three JD(S) MLAs today resigned from the post of legislators due to discontentment over negligence pertaining to certain issues.