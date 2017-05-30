Modi leaves for Spain

Berlin, May 30 (IANS) Concluding his engagements in Germany, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday left for Spain on the second leg of his six-day, four-nation tour of Europe.

"Thank you Germany! My visit has led to very positive outcomes in terms of furthering the close ties India and Germany enjoy," Modi tweeted before emplaning for Madrid.

This will be the first Indian prime ministerial visit to Spain in nearly 30 years after the visit of then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1988.

On Wednesday, Modi will call on King Felipe VI and hold a bilateral summit with his Spanish counterpart Mariano Rajoy. The two Prime Ministers last met on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Antalya, Turkey, in November 2015.

Modi will also hold a round-table interaction on Wednesday with a select group of Spanish CEOs who are keen to invest and expand their presence in India .

Earlier on Tuesday, Modi and German Chancellor Angela Merkel headed the biannual India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations following which 12 agreements across various sectors were signed by the two sides. The two leaders also addressed the India-Germany Business Summit here.

Later in the day, Modi called on German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at the Bellevue Castle here.

Apart from Germany and Spain, the Prime Minister will also visit Russia and France.

--IANS

ab/bg