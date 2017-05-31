Modi leaves for Russia

Madrid, May 31 (IANS) Concluding his engagements in Spain, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday left here for Russia on the third leg of his six-day, four-nation tour of Europe.

"PM @narendramodi winds up a successful visit to Spain, departs for St Petersburg, Russia," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Gopal baglay tweeted.

On Thursday, Modi will hold the 18th India-Russia annual bilateral summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The next day, the Prime Minister will attend for the first time the St Petersburg International Economic Forum, a business event.

From Russia, he will leave for France on the fourth and final leg of his tour and hold his first meeting with newly elected French President Emmanuel Macron.

Earlier on Wednesday, Modi held talks with his Spanish counterpart Mariano Rajoy following which seven agreements in different areas were signed between the two sides.

The Prime Minister also held a round-table interaction with CEOs of Spanish business and industry and invited them to take part in India's India's flagship development programmes.

Modi arrived in Madrid from Germany on Tuesday. This was the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Spain in nearly 30 years since Rajiv Gandhi came here in 1988.

