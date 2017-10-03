Modi lays foundation stone for AIIMS in Himachal

Bilaspur (Himachal Pradesh), Oct 3 (IANS) With Himachal Pradesh headed for polls later this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched three mega central projects in the state, including laying the foundation stone for an AIIMS premier hospital in this town.

Modi also laid the foundation stone of an Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) to be set up in Una town and inaugurated a steel processing plant of the Steel Authority of India set up with an outlay of Rs 70 crore in Kandrori town in Kangra district, via video conference from Bilaspur.

Donning a Himachali cap, Modi, accompanied by Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda, state Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and his cabinet colleagues and state Members of Parliament Anurag Thakur and Shanta Kumar, also launched Tata Digital Nerve Centre in Bilaspur town.

Officials said the 750-bed AIIMS would be set up with an outlay of Rs 1,350 crore with facility for a medical college with an intake capacity of 100 seats and a nursing college with 60 seats.

Bilaspur, located 130 km from the state capital, is the hometown of Nadda.

--IANS

vg/rn